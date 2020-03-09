‘Green’, white and gold: Driver taken to task for trio of trouble

A driver in the ‘Treaty County’ was taken to task recently after being stopped and found to be in breach of three separate road regulations, according to An Garda Síochána.

Halted by local Gardaí in Castletroy, in Limerick city, the vehicle in question was found to be driven with false “white and gold” UK registration plates.

In addition, it was found that the car was being driven with no insurance.

Finally, following assistance from customs officers, it was established that the car was also being driven on green agricultural diesel, also known as marked mineral oil.

Unsurprisingly, the car in question was seized with the driver receiving a court summons, Gardaí noted.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in the southern region of Cork, Kerry and Limerick said:

“Roads Policing recently stopped this car in Castletroy, Limerick – being driven on false plates with no insurance.

“With the help of our colleagues in customs we were able to establish that it was also being driven on green diesel.

“The car was seized and the driver will appear in Limerick District Court,” the Garda post concluded.

This is the third instance of cars caught driving on agricultural diesel in the past week, following car seizures in counties Tyrone and Roscommon last week.

In both instances, the drivers received court dates for multiple road offences.