Pedigree Angus herd to hold dispersal sale this month

The Curraghtarsna Angus pedigree herd is set to hold a dispersal sale later this month in the south of the country.

Set to be held at Kilmallock Mart, Co. Limerick, on Saturday, March 21, the sale will get underway from 1:00pm.

A mix of bulls, cows and heifers will be on offer on the day – including five-star breeding stock and cows in the top 10% of the country nationally.

Bulls set to go under the hammer on the day will include a five-star stock bull with: a Dairy Beef Index of €119; a five-star replacement index of €150; and a five-star terminal index of €113.

In addition, there will be four bulls aged 12-16 months and five eight-month-old bulls. The bulls have been ringed and fertility tested, according to the sellers.

Meanwhile, on the female front, there will be: six cows with calves at foot; six in-calf cows; and eight maiden heifers.

The sellers have noted that most of the breeding females are from the Carrigroe herd (home to the Dakota and Kian cow families); as well as the Goulding herd, which owns the Penny, Princess, Missie and Tibbie cow families.

AI sires used by the herd incude KYA, Americano and ZHF, while the stock bull is Carrigroe Nathan.

For those interested, further information on the dispersal sale can be obtained from owner of Carraghtarsna Herd, Liam Burke, on: 087-6451301.