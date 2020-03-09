Department study underway into possible farm building relocation

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently conducting a study into the feasibility of a farm building relocation scheme, in light of the floods around the country.

Minister Michael Creed confirmed the existence of this study in a written answer to parliamentary questions from Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy, and independent Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten.

The minister added that at-risk farmyards were being evaluated to see if any work could be done to protect farm buildings from floods.

Answering the questions on Thursday, March 5, Minister Creed said: “My department continues to monitor the situation in relation to the floods, with significant flooding occurring of farmlands but, in general not of farmyards, to date.

A study to determine the feasibility on any future, once-off, targeted scheme for voluntary farm building relocation is being undertaken.

“My department has evaluated a range of at-risk farmyards, impacted by flooding, to see if any alternative remedial works can be undertaken to protect farm buildings at risk of flooding, and is currently considering this evaluation,” the minister added.

There have been calls from a number of quarters for a relocation scheme, including from farm organisations.

Pat Murphy, the Connacht regional chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), has called for a relocation scheme that would be provided by the Office of Public Works, and administered by Minister Creed’s department.

Fodder appeal

Meanwhile, an appeal had been made for farmers with surplus fodder to donate it to farmers in areas affected by flooding.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland issued the appeal, looking for farmers to “help each other out” following the recent flooding.

The group is seeking to assist farmers who may be in difficult circumstances in trying to provide for their livestock.

Secretary of the individual farmers, Eoghan Mullooly, said: “We have already had a number of farmers pledging fodder, straw and accommodation for livestock for any farmers severely affected by flooding.

“However, we would like to spread the word to any others who wish to pledge anything to alleviate the plight being endured by our fellow farmers,” he added.