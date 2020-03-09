INHFA ‘suspends all engagements’ amidst Covid-19 concerns

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has announced it is suspending all public events in its calendar “until such time as is deemed safe and appropriate to recommence such activities”.

The announcement was made today, Monday, March 9, and is in response to the ongoing coronavirus escalation.

The association’s president Colm O’Donnell said the move is “in the national interest and in an effort to mitigate the possible exposure to the general public contracting the virus”.

He explained: “The INHFA will work closely with the Government’s specially-appointed Oireachtas committee to help advise our members on best practice and in supporting our local communities – particularly those who may be vulnerable or susceptible at this critical stage”.

Concluding, the INHFA leader said: “It is hugely important that all of us take on board the advice of the expert group put in place to deal with the effects of Covid-19, even where there may be a short-term financial loss adhering to that advice, we must all do our best.”

‘Potential to cause extreme hardship’

Meanwhile, the newly-formed Government cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 has been called on to implement “a sick pay arrangement” for sole traders to “help mitigate the potential spread of the virus”.

The chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association’s (ICMSA’s) farm business committee, Shane O’Loughlin, has said: “While most farmers could self-isolate for two weeks and still do their farm work, we have to assume that there will be farmers who contract the virus and are unable to fulfill duties on their farm, such as milking, and will need assistance.”

The ICMSA farm business chairperson said this would have the potential to cause “extreme hardship” on a farm.