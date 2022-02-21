Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to reuse building waste for example farm roadways.

The Roscommon-Galway TD recently said in the Dáil that a great deal of building waste could be used more sensibly, on greenway roads or farm roadways.

Minister Ryan agreed with TD Fitzmaurice, pleading to provide a Green response to his proposals “at a scale beyond compare”.

Building materials – concrete, stone and cement – account for one third of waste in landfills. If taken to a tip, such has to be buried with everything else disposed, which is a process overseen by Minister Ryan, according to TD Fitzmaurice.

“This one third could be used on greenway roads or making farm roadways.

“If we are stopped at traffic lights in Dublin and watch the shears taking down the buildings, the rubble comprises of concrete, mortar, gravel and cement,” the independent TD said.

Due to problems with tips, lorries today go to destinations in Co. Longford, Westmeath, Monaghan and various parts of the country. In Dublin alone, TD Fitzmaurice said, there are 3,000 to 4,000 loads per day.

The Roscommon-Galway TD called on Minister Ryan to sign a regulation enabling cement, concrete or stone that has been used, to be recycled for certain projects.

“I am not saying that it would be put under houses or used under factories, but there are plenty of uses that could be made by the person who is thinking of the environment,” the TD said.

Minister Ryan said he was shocked realising that one third of landfills was demolition waste. “It was often very good, expensive and carbon-intensive products which we need to reduce, reuse and recycle,” he added.

“Instead of a lorry going with it to Co. Longford, Westmeath or Monaghan, this material could be reduced by one third,” independent TD Fitzmaurice concluded.