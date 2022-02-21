Organic farming can be a lucrative system of farming with some of the most profitable farmers in the country farming organically.

Maintaining good output levels through the adaption of organic farming production methods, coupled with lower production costs and premium market prices can contribute to higher margins.

The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) opened for new applications on February 9, and will closes on April 8, 2022. Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have a series of information events, webinars and farm walks planned to provide information to producers.

If you are considering converting your farm to organic, and you can answer yes to some, or all of these questions, then you should consider switching to organic production.

Step one: Consider

For crop systems, consider the following questions:

Can you incorporate a grass/clover break into your rotation? Do you have a source of farmyard manure/compost/slurry on or near your own farm? Can you see yourself farming without relying on pesticides and chemical fertilisers?

For animal systems, consider the following:

Is your current stocking rate below two livestock units (LU)/ha? Can your animal housing be modified to incorporate a bedded lying area? Do you already use no, or relatively low levels of artificial fertiliser?

Step two: Investigate

The next step is to get acquainted with the adjustments required by talking to other organic farmers and contacting a local advisor. After that, familiarise yourself with the Organic Standards.

A major factor distinguishing organic farming from other approaches to sustainable farming is the existence of internationally acknowledged standards and certification procedures. These standards have been developed to provide organic producers with consistent, clear rules as to how organic food should be produced. A two-year conversion period is required before a farm is given organic status.

Some of the main requirements are listed below:

Fertilisers and chemicals:

Soluble mineral fertilisers are prohibited, but some inputs such as lime and rock phosphate are permitted;

Clover and other legumes supply nitrogen. The balance between fertility building crops, i.e. grass/clover ley and exploitative crops, i.e. cereals and potatoes is critical in a tillage rotation;

Most manufactured agro-chemicals (e.g. herbicides) are prohibited.

Animal welfare:

The highest standards of animal welfare are obligatory. Permission to carry out mutilations and the provision of bedding and generous floor space are required for housed animals;

Ruminant stock must be fed a diet which is at least 60% roughage. Tillage crops should be considered as a cost effective alternative to buying in concentrates and bedding;

Routine preventative treatment of healthy animals is not allowed, with a focus on prevention rather than cure.

Step three: Choose an Organic Certification Body and Register as an Organic Operator

The Organic Certification Bodies (OCBs) provide an inspection and certification service for all Organic Production Units in Ireland. They have been designated and are regulated by the Organic Unit of the DAFM, and are responsible for upholding the organic standards as defined by the EU.

The OCB sends an information pack on request. The pack is tailored to the producers needs and will contain information on the application and conversion process, an application form and a guide to the Organic Standards.

Once the application and conversion plan are received and assessed, an initial inspection will be arranged and you are registered as an organic operator. The OCBs carry out annual inspections of every organic enterprise.

Step four: Apply to join the OFS

Having registered as an organic operator with an OCB, you may then apply to the DAFM to join the OFS.

On Wednesday, February 23, join the Teagasc live interactive webinar with organic specialists which will give you an insight into what’s involved if you are thinking of applying for the 2022 Organic Farming Scheme.

Speakers from DAFM and Teagasc will cover: