Agri-business marketing company, Green Acre, has announced the appointment of Shóna McGailey as its new marketing campaign manager.

A Co. Waterford native, McGailey has joined Green Acre Marketing, based in Waterford city, as the company celebrates 10 years since it was established in 2013 by Aileen Barron.

The company now provides marketing services to companies which form the backbone of Irish agri-business, and also supports large international brands in both the UK and Europe.

Holding an honours degree in business studies from Waterford Institute of Technology (now South East Technological University), McGailey has extensive experience in positions across marketing and project management.

McGailey said: “Given my academic and professional background in marketing, including an e-commerce role with Ardkeen Quality Food Stores, moving into a marketing brief with Green Acre felt like the right fit for me.

“It’s a highly reputable company which has established its own niche within the competitive and expanding agri-business sector over the past decade.”

With expertise at farm and corporate level, Green Acre Marketing said that it has an extensive understanding of the agri-business sector.

The marketing company has provided services to agri-businesses across different strands of marketing, helping companies to sharpen their existing brand and develop a new image, while developing effective marketing strategies.

“I am really looking forward to developing my own relationship with a progressive client base which has proven so receptive to the Green Acre message since 2013,” McGailey added.

Green Acre managing director Aileen Barron added: “Shóna’s arrival on our team is the latest in a series of appointments which has underlined our commitment to the promotion and development of our brand.

“No-one in the marketing and agri-business sphere can afford to stand still.

“You’ve got to remain open to fresh perspectives and new ideas and I’m confident that Shóna will bring all of that and much more besides as the newest addition to the Green Acre Marketing team,” Barron added.