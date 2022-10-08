As we move into October, grass growth rates are starting to decrease, with the affect of the colder weather and rain now obvious.

The recent weeks of good growth rates has meant that many farms have been able to increase average farm covers (AFC).

Many farms are now only slightly behind what their target would be for this time of the year.

This means that most farms are now in a much better position than they were a number of weeks ago.

Grass growth

Current grass growth rates, based on figures from PastureBase Ireland, are 43kg of dry matter (DM)/ha in Leinster; 43kg of DM/ha in Munster; 45kg of DM/ha in Connacht; and 45kg of DM/ha in Ulster.

The predicated growth rates are 41kg of DM/ha for Leinster; 39kg of DM/ha for Munster; 31kg of DM/ha for Connacht; and 35kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Closing paddocks

Over the coming days, if not already satrted, farmers will begin closing paddocks for the winter months.

Paddocks are closed to ensure that grass is available for early grazing in spring; if cows are left grazing too long, grass may be short come springtime.

To ensure that the maximum benefit is obtained from grass in the spring, it is important that paddocks are closed in a certain order.

The general aim for October is to graze 60% of a farm during the month and the remaining 40% in November.

However, that 60% needs to be broken down into two 30% areas of the farm.

The first 30% of the farm should be closed by October 20, and these paddocks will be grazed between March 1 to March 17, next spring.

The second 30% of paddocks should be closed between October 20 and November 1, and will be the first paddocks grazed next spring.

The final 40% of the farm should be grazed during November, and once all paddocks have been grazed they should be closed.

These paddocks will be grazed from the March 17, until the start of the second rotation.