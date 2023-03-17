The latest update from PastureBase Ireland is predicting a boost in grass growth for the coming days, despite the recent weather wet.

After a great start to the spring-grazing season for the majority of farmers, the wet weather in last two weeks has resulted in many farmers having to house their cows or reduce the amount of time they are spending at grass.

Although many have been hampered by the recent weather, most farms are on track or ahead of their grazing targets for the year.

For some, the wet weather that moved in may have even stopped them from getting too far ahead and possibly running short of grass in the second rotation.

Grass growth

PastureBase Ireland is showing current growth rates of 13kg of dry matter (DM)/ha for Leinster, 13kg of DM/ha for Munster, 12kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 5kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Although wet weather has hampered grazing for many, there is a significant increase in growth rates expected, with 29kg of DM/ha predicted for Leinster, 29kg of DM/ha for Munster, 25kg of DM/ha for Connacht and 21kg of DM/ha for Ulster.

Grazing

The recent change in weather resulted in many farms calling a halt to grazing for 2023 for a number of days, as already mentioned.

However, a good start to the year means that many farmers are already well ahead of where they usually would be for the time of year.

Although for some it may not be possible, farmers should look to get cows back out to grass where feasible.

The advice remains to make good use of the grazing infrastructure on farms, and to use spur roadways and back fences.

On/off grazing should also be used, by giving cows smaller areas to graze and pulling them off quicker than usual.

Farmers should be asking ‘how long’ their cows can be out for, rather than ‘can they go out’. With that said, cows should not be put out if damage is being caused.