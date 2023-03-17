There were almost 900 head of cattle on offer at the weekly cattle sale at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow last Saturday (March 12).

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnew Mart’s Eugene Clune said “there were record prices secured by farmers for grass cattle at the sale”.

According to Clune, the trade for all weight categories of cattle is being driven by the demand for the short-keep cattle.

Some heavy bullock prices from the sale:

832kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,860 or €3.44/kg;

702kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,460 or €3.50/kg;

680kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,380 or €3.50/kg;

644kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,360 or €3.66/kg;

594kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,170 or €3.65/kg.

Clune said northern buyers are very active online for suitable short-keep cattle.

“The feedlot buyers are going all the way on price for everything over 500kg,” he added.

“This is kicking the traditional grass buyers into buying lower-weight cattle. Competition for the lighter store cattle is then increasing, resulting in higher prices per kilo.”

Lighter store bullock prices from the sale:

374kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,380 or €3.69/kg;

404kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,410 or €3.49/kg;

480kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,580 or €3.29/kg;

403kg Hereford bullock sold for €1,290 or €3.20/kg.

“Beef bullocks hit €2,000 with their weight while a number of quality store bullocks sold to over €3.60/kg. Beef heifers were scarce but in huge demand,” Clune added.

Friesian bullocks sold from €800 to €1,100 over their weight on the day.

Clune said Angus cattle over 500kg were making €3.20-3.30/kg for the top-quality lots while continental cattle were making over €3.40/kg for the good ones.

Heifer prices from the sale:

600kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,950 or €3.25/kg;

544kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,800 or €3.31/kg;

533kg Hereford heifer sold for €1,530 or €2.87/kg;

360kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,100 or €3.06/kg;

536kg Angus heifer sold for €1,640 or €3.06/kg.

In the weanling ring, Clune said the bull trade was on fire all day with up to €4.85/kg paid for shipping bulls. Specialist feeders and exporters were competing intensely for the stock on offer, he said.

Weanling bull prices from the sale:

320kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,540 or €4.81/kg;

388kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull sold for €1,520 or €3.92/kg;

378kg Charolais bull sold for €1,370 or €3.63/kg.

“Feedlot buyers want short-keep cattle that will be fit before June and the grass buyer is coming in behind these buyers then to secure the lighter cattle,” Clune added.

Concluding, Clune expressed confidence of a strong trade remaining at Carnew Mart over the coming weeks as weather improves and additional grass buyers enter the market for store cattle.