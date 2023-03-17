The World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) has announced the establishment of a solidarity fund to assist and support the member organisations with limited resources.

The fund will be particularly for organisations vulnerable to the adverse effects of natural disasters, conflicts, famine or other emergency conditions and therefore unable to fulfill their dues.

WFO president, Arnold Puech d’Alissac said: “As the biggest independent voice of the world’s farmers at the international level representing national farmers’ associations and cooperatives across the globe, we stand alongside and care about each and every WFO member, especially in emergencies, because no farmer should be left behind.

“We value every WFO member organisation, giving them a voice and a seat at the table to advocate for their interests.

“We commit to ensuring they can actively and fully participate in the democratic processes ruling our association. That is why we established this fund.”

Solidarity fund

The WFO solidarity fund can allow WFO members to be up to date with their membership fees so that they can actively participate in the organisation’s life and exercise their right to vote within the General Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the WFO.

WFO secretary general Arianna Giuliodori added: “No matter where they are from, farmers support each other, listen to each other and learn from each other, because they feel part of the same community and the same family.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference; the more solid and resilient our global farmers’ community, the stronger and more impactful our voice and collective bargaining power in the international political process on agriculture and food systems issues.

“The WFO Solidarity Fund is the way to do that,” she added.

The fund can be financed first by WFO members and eventually by third parties.

World Farmers’ Organisation

The World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO), is a member-based organisation representing a community of geographically balanced entrepreneurial farmers that, regardless of their size (small, medium and large-scale), gender, and age, aims to see their role as food producers and economic actors, globally recognised.

The WFO says that its mission is to advocate for the global farming community in international processes impacting the present and the future of the agricultural sector.