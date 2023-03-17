The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced details of a series of in-person public meetings and clinics for farmers on the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) schemes.

The events, which will be held around the country, aim to help farmers in making their online applications for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes and the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The BISS replaces the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) under the new CAP.

Applications for the BISS must be submitted online through agfood.ie by the deadline of midnight on Monday, May 29, 2023.

A total of ten BISS public meetings will take place from 8:00-10:00p.m and will involve presentations from department officials, followed by an opportunity for questions from the audience.

The department will also host 19 farmer-only BISS clinics which will involve one-to-one support.

The full list of clinics and meetings being held by DAFM officials is as follows:

Monday, March 27: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick;

Tuesday, March 28: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at Trim Castle, Trim, Co. Meath;

Wednesday, March 29: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Four Seasons Hotel, Monaghan, Co. Monaghan;

Thursday, March 30: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at the Central Hotel, Donegal town, Co. Donegal;

Monday, April 3: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at the Falls Hotel, Ennistymon, Co. Clare;

Tuesday, April 4: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Oranmore, Co. Galway;

Wednesday, April 5: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at Knockranny House Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo;

Thursday, April 13: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m at DAFM, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim;

Thursday, April 13: Public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim;

Tuesday, April 18: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, Co. Cork;

Wednesday, April 19: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at the Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway, Co. Cork;

Thursday, April 20: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Kenmare Mart, Kenmare, Co. Kerry;

Friday, April 21: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at DAFM office, Cavan;

Monday, April 24: Public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at Midlands Park, Portlaoise, Co. Laois;

Tuesday, April 25: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

Wednesday, April 26: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Athlone Springs Hotel, Athlone;

Tuesday, May 2: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Carndonagh Mart, Co. Donegal;

Wednesday, May 3: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at Baltinglass Mart, Co. Wicklow;

Thursday, May 4: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

Tuesday, May 9: Clinic from midday-7:00p.m, followed by public meeting from 8:00p.m-10:00p.m at The Rose Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry;

Wednesday, May 10: Clinic from 10:00a.m-4:00p.m at the Great National Hotel, Ballina Co. Mayo.

The department has also announced a series of public information meetings focused on the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

The nine events are being held in conjunction with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia.

While the public information meetings commence at 8:00p.m, department officials will be available from 6:00p.m at the venues and dates below to assist farmers with their SCEP application:

Tuesday, March 21: Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;

Thursday, March 23: The Ard Ri Hotel, Tuam, Co. Galway;

Tuesday, March 28: Treacys West County Hotel, Ennis, Co. Clare;

Wednesday, March 29: Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny;

Thursday, March 30: Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim;

Tuesday, April 18: Westlodge Hotel, Bantry, Co. Cork;

Thursday, April 20: Brandon Hotel, Tralee, Co. Kerry;

Tuesday, May 2: Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Wednesday, May 3: Great National Hotel, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

In addition to the meetings, the department will hold a webinar on SCEP on April 4 from 7:00-8.30pm.