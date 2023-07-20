Seven sheep were killed and several are still missing from a farm in Letir, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan following a suspected dog attack.

Two of the dry hogget sheep were killed on the farm on Tuesday night (July 18), while five more had to be put down, due to severe injuries.

Three other sheep are under care at the moment. The vet told farmer Alan Reilly that those sheep “will never be right”.

Many sheep are still missing and others are limping.

Reilly was informed by locals that they had seen two dogs, a black German Shepherd and a black collie around the area, with evidence of blood and “frothing”.

Reilly has obtained photographs of the dogs and has informed gardaí in Bailieborough, Co. Cavan.

Attack costs

Reilly estimated the cost of the deceased sheep to be about €160.

With the cost of vet bills and knackery services combined, he believes the attack will cost him approximately €1,500-1,600.

“That’s not to mention the stress of the other sheep or the fact that they might come back,” Reilly told Agriland.

Reilly is still looking for some of his sheep. He has asked anyone with information to contact him. His phone number is available via Facebook.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) announced in May that the development of a responsible pet ownership campaign is priority due to increases in dog “aggression and sheep worrying”.

The department has said that it is working with the advisory council to develop the campaign, which aims to educate people on “how to keep and manage a dog appropriately”.