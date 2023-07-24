A grain hangar and cargo storage tanks in the Odesa region of Ukraine were destroyed in a drone attack carried out by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

Following Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea, the ports have repeatedly been subject to attacks.

Last night, three drones were shot by the Russian air defense in an attack on the grain infrastructure on the Danube River, which left six people injured, the ministry said. Source: Ministry of Defense in Ukraine, Twitter

The Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) said this was “another” air attack using drones in the Odesa region carried out by Russia, however targeting the infrastructure of Danube ports.

“The attack resulted in damage and destruction to at least four grain hangars, oil and fuel storage tanks, and an administrative building,” according to the UAC.

Grain exports

Last week, grain terminals in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk were subject to “targeted air attacks carried out by Russia” overnight, the Ministry of Infrastructure in Ukraine said.

On Wednesday night (July 19) the grain infrastructure belonging to international and Ukrainian traders and carriers suffered damage as a result of the attack, the ministry said.

Both ports were among the three ports from which over 32 million tonnes of grain were exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative which ended following Russia’s withdrawal.

“The previous night, the infrastructure related to the grain corridor was targeted and the reservoirs and berths at the port of Odesa were damaged as a result,” the ministry added.

Ukraine’s Minister for Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov described the attack on grain terminals as an “aggressive act against the world”.

“The goal of Russian actions is to disrupt grain supply routes to global markets.

“Protecting the grain and port infrastructure is essential for peace and, above all, for ensuring global food security,” Minister Kubrakov said last week.