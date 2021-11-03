An independent TD has called on the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, to urgently revise the Diesel Rebate Scheme in order to provide a level competitive playing field for Irish road hauliers and logistics suppliers.

Laois-Offaly deputy, Carol Nolan was speaking in the Dáil during ‘Questions on Promised Legislation’.

“The Programme for Government provides an explicit commitment to implement a 10-year strategy for the haulage sector and to help the sector move to a low-carbon future,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the exact opposite is happening, and this is down to a number of government policies that are penalising hauliers rather than supporting them.

“One such policy relates to the terms of the current Fuel Rebate Scheme. Why is it e.g., that the maximum repayable rebate here in Ireland is 7.5c/L, while in France it is a 19c rebate and 23.5c in Belgium?”

Revenue will repay some of the mineral oil tax paid by a qualifying road transport operator when the diesel is:

Purchased by a business within the state;

Used in the course of business transport activities;

Used in qualifying vehicles.

Irish hauliers at a ‘disadvantage’

The independent deputy said that the current scheme not only places Irish hauliers at a distinct competitive disadvantage, but it also undermines the future economic viability of the sector.

“Another issue I will be raising with government is the need to offer supports to hauliers so that 45% of the national haulage fleet can be upgraded to Euro 6 engine specifications, which have a proven capacity to substantially reduce emissions levels,” Nolan added.

“To recognise the impact this could have, we should remember that on average haulage trucks use 500L of fuel per week, which is more than what a house burns in a year.”

The TD told that Dáil that despite this, there is no support to help reduce the level of fuel burnt or to improve the emissions from such consumption.

“Upgrading the fleet to Euro 6 specifications would cost a mere €108 million. This is a pittance when seen in terms of the €35 billion cost associated with retrofitting homes,” deputy Nolan concluded.

