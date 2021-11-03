I’m writing in response to your opinion piece published on November 1, 2021 ‘Where is the animal welfare lobby when you really need it?‘ in relation to the potential for a cull of the national herd. You have courted the response of this “lobby” – so here is one.

Your position is this: Some sectors are calling for healthy animals to be culled as a way to address climate change. Why are there no protests from welfare/rights groups on this issue?

We have not responded to this issue, because we have not read anything about the proposal to cull animals in order to combat climate change.

I cannot find articles about this “Dutch cull” – save for one which doesn’t mention a cull.

I am aware of the movement to reduce the number of farm animals kept. These numbers however would reduce as a consequence of the usual killing of animals as part of industry, and without the populations being replaced at the same extent through breeding.

One of the issues you appear to overlook in your criticism of the welfare lobby on this point, is that you seem to assume that the animals in question would be living out long lives but for the alleged cull.

Most intensive agriculture relies on either killing animals for meat well before they have lived out their natural lifespan, or (as in the case of dairy cows) breeds females so intensively that they are spent at a young age and are no longer of use for the farmer so are culled.

Advertisement

I doubt there is any need to undertake a separate culling exercise. And these realities somewhat undermine your apparent deep concern for the welfare of these animals.

Climate change or a cull?

But perhaps what I find most confusing about your article is the avoidance of what climate change means for animals and people.

It means the loss of homes/habitat, possible starvation, illness, suffering and death.

So even if I were to accept that what you are saying is correct and some people are proposing to kill animals in the prime of their lives for no other reason than to address climate change – how would I feel about this? I would be devastated.

But if, on balance, there was evidence that suggested this would help to reduce even greater suffering, even greater death – then you’re right, I wouldn’t, as you say, be grabbing “every microphone” to protest it.

Not because I don’t care, but rather because I do.

From Michelle Strauss, The Animal Advocacy Project.