New research by the National Dairy Council (NDC) has found that, when they thought about it, 68% of people agreed that they are proud of Ireland’s dairy heritage.

The research was conducted as part of the ‘From The Ground Up’ awareness campaign.

According to the NDC, Irish dairy farmers feed 45 million people each year in 130 countries around the world.

Right now, however, the NDC has said that their future is uncertain.

NDC on the future for dairy farming

The uncertainty stems from Ireland’s first emissions targets which are due to be published shortly – and what it may take to achieve them, according to the dairy council.

In a statement, the NDC said: “Despite widespread measures already being taken to reduce dairy’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – which are demonstrating results – farmers are being accused of ‘talking the talk’ rather than ‘walking the walk’.”

However the NDC said it is reassuring that – after consideration – 79% of people recognise that dairy farmers are thinking about the environment.

Advertisement

The 2015 Paris Climate Accord (which 191 countries signed), warns against acting on climate change in a manner that threatens food production.

The research shows almost 75% of people still believe that Irish dairy is among the best in the world.

Nearly 80% of those surveyed said they recognise that dairy contains essential nutrients, and around three-quarters see dairy as part of healthy, balanced diet.

More than half of those who participated in the survey said they think it essential to consume dairy daily. Chief executive of NDC, Zoe Kavanagh

Chief executive of the NDC Zoe Kavanagh, welcomed the findings of the research, but said she “believes that the job is not done until everyone recognises the nutritional, social and economic contribution that dairy makes to Ireland Inc.”, and the dynamic behind it.

“It’s all about the three Bs – buoyant, better, best. Like it or not, demand for dairy products continues to be buoyant, and Ireland – from an environmental point of view – produces dairy better than any other European country,” Kavanagh said.

“The best way to address global climate change is for buoyant demand to supplied by a country that’s better at producing dairy,” she concluded.

Download Our Free App