Supports are urgently needed for the Irish road haulage sector to upgrade the fleet to Euro VI-equipped vehicles through a revised fuel-rebate scheme, according to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan.

What is Euro VI?

Euro VI engines substantially reduce the level of emissions from previous pollutant levels.

Following a meeting between the Rural Independent Group – of which Deputy Nolan is a member – and representatives from the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) this morning (Monday, November 1), she said the clear message is that the the sector is “facing unprecedented challenges”.

IRHA president, Eugene Drennan and senior IRHA representatives were present at the meeting.

Deputy Nolan said the government “is determined to put the policy cart before the horse when it comes to wiping diesel and petrol vehicles from the road”.

“This is a policy that is either oblivious to, or indifferent about, the very nature of our current haulage infrastructure and which, crucially, pays insufficient attention to the genuine steps the sector is willing and able to take to use upgraded diesel engines capable of bringing about massive reductions in emissions.

With 45% of the IRHA’s HGV fleet aged in excess of 10 years, the importance of upgrading the fleet and revising the cap on the fuel-rebate scheme has never been so important, she said.

Advertisement

The sector wants to play its role, but its needs support to do so, she added.

“My colleagues and I also engaged on a very stark assessment which indicated that the hauliers and transport operators of Ireland are currently paying (post Budget 2022) €200,000 per day in carbon tax.

“Alarmingly, however, this is set to rise to €500,000 per day when the carbon tax reaches €100 per tonne, as the government says it will by 2030.

“This is simply unsustainable especially when we hear that the hauliers have already paid a minimum of €200-€300 million in carbon tax since its introduction.

“When you add all of this to the chronic lack of drivers, bureaucratic red tape, endless delays around loading and unloading and the utter failure of this government to progress or even explore the idea of express lanes for HGVs – which might make it possible to regain time on these delays – then it is clear that what we need is a laser focused commitment to resource and support the sector before it is brought to the brink,” she said.

Download Our Free App