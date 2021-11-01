In a dairy calf-to-beef system, optimum performance is required during all stages of production.

If a calf under performs during the first grazing season, it makes it difficult – but not impossible – to hit key target weights later on.

During a calf’s first summer at grass, farmers should aim to achieve an average daily gain (ADG) of 0.7-0.8kg/day, according to Teagasc.

If calves do not reach this level of performance, it can result in a longer finishing period, lighter carcasses at slaughter and additional feed costs.

Farmers operating a 24-month Friesian steer system should aim for a live weight of 230kg – after the first grazing season – in early-to-mid November.

In addition, yearling Friesian steers should have an ADG of 0.9kg/day over the second grazing period and weigh 490kg before housing for the second and final winter.

Male calves targeted to be finished in a 15-month system need an average ADG of 0.9kg/day and should hit a target weight of approximately 250kg after the first grazing period – which is difficult to achieve on dairy-beef calves.

Dairy calf-to-beef bull systems have the potential to leave high margins, but they are risky as they are very exposed to factors outside the control of the farmer such as beef price and concentrate price.

For spring-born calves to reach growth targets and an ADG of 0.7-0.8kg/day over the first season at grass, they must have had no health issues.

With spring-born heifers that farmers aim to slaughter before the second winter housing at 19-21 months-of-age, farmers should aim for a weight of 230kg after the first grazing season.

However, it is important to point out that this target weight can vary across breeds and if calf weights are running behind this, farmers should look into feeding calves good quality silage and some level of concentrates over their first winter.

Early spring-born, early-maturing steers also have the potential to be slaughtered at the end of the second grazing season (November), and achieve a carcass weight of 280kg providing they meet the required growth targets.

Early-maturing steers should have an ADG of 0.8kg/day over the first grazing season and weigh 230-240kg at housing.

However, calves (both heifers and steers) that were born later in April or May have a target at 190kg after the first grazing season, but should also have an ADG of 0.8kg/day.

