A 14-year-old Co. Laois schoolgirl has become an inspiration to Hooves4Hospice, a campaign to raise funds to build a regional hospice in the midlands, currently the only area in the country without such a facility.

Ruth Talbot from Coole, Ballacolla, wanted to use some of her Confirmation gift money for a good cause that would benefit her community. She made a donation to the fund and is currently rearing the 500th Hooves4Hospice animal.

Sourced in Kilkenny and purchased in Galway, the Friesian heifer is being reared and cared for by Ruth, daughter of Robin and Ann Talbot, and sister of 17-year-old Sarah, on the family farm.

While preparing for her Confirmation, Ruth was keen to share her money gifts with a worthwhile cause.

Although the Confirmation was postponed due to Covid-19 from June to December last year, the Laois schoolgirl persevered with her idea and bought the heifer calf with her own money, in February last year.

Finding the heifer

Family friend, Liam Cassin from Kilkenny, assisted Ruth in her search for the animal which was purchased from Galway farmer, Noel Nelly.

Support for Ruth and her big-hearted gesture was also apparent in her community with the local Glanbia store dropping her over some calf feed.

Now her 20 month-old in-calf heifer can be seen grazing in front of the family home.

Last week the Laois schoolgirl contacted the Hooves4Hospice office to say that she wanted to donate the proceeds of the sale, later this year, to the hospice fund.

“I am aware that the midlands is now the only area in the country which does not have a regional hospice and the fact that people currently have to travel to Dublin or further for end of life care,” Ruth said.

“When I heard about Hooves4Hospice, I thought it was such a worthwhile project – fundraising to provide a facility that will be there in the future for families and their loved ones in the midlands.”

Ruth’s dad, Robin, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had underlined the importance of community and of looking after those who are close to us. “So we are proud to do our part in helping this most worthy and necessary venture,” he explained.

Lions clubs join Hooves4Hospice

Lions clubs in the midlands have joined forces with the farming community, supportive organisations and individuals in the ‘Hooves4Hospice’ fundraising project that has the potential to raise a sizeable sum of money towards the cost of building a much needed midland regional hospice.

Pat Lalor, chairman of Hooves4Hospice, described signing-off on the 500th donate- and-rear animal as a very significant milestone for the fund, and a tribute to the support and generosity of the farming and business community throughout the midlands.

“Ruth’s generous gesture is inspirational to all involved in the project and proof that our project has touched all ages in the community. We are very grateful to Ruth and her family for their support,” he said.

When the animals are reared and sold, the entire proceeds will be donated to the project which was launched in 2020.

Cash donations from individuals and community groups totalling over €100,000 have also been received.

The target is to raise €1 million towards the building costs of the midland regional hospice.

