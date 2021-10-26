“We are done paying the piper.”

President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), Eugene Drennan, has said that hauliers are ‘at breaking point’ and has not ruled out the possibility of a protest by members in the coming weeks.

The IRHA president told Agriland that a meeting of the IRHA in two weeks’ will reveal the association’s plan of action following the recent publication of the proposed carbon budgets from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

The CCAC has set out a path to cut Ireland’s national emissions by 51% by 2030 based on 2018 levels across all sectors of the economy.

The president said that hauliers are being asked to deliver too much without being given sufficient time.

“We will be having a meeting and this will all be up for discussion. We are at breaking point so there is a strong possibility [of a protest among hauliers],” the IRHA president told Agriland.

Main issues

The cost to the haulage sector of carbon tax is one of the burning issues, he said.

“The main issue is the cost of taxation. We paid €73 million in carbon tax last year and the year before that, and the year before. We will pay bout €100 million this year.

“We have come a long way to achieve Euro 6 and to become greener. Through the course of time, we will get there but if they want to accelerate this, they must give us some sort of a break,” he said.

“We have no choice but to use diesel, we are essential for the country, we are essential for everyone – no matter what aspect of life you look at. But we have no choice but to use diesel.

“Now, we can use greener diesel, we can get cleaner vehicles, but we can’t have it just tomorrow

“We are at our limit of taxation on fuel .”

He said other European countries like France and Belgium, Spain, Italy and France have a significant “essential-user rebates” for haulage to keep fuel at a steady price.

Other costs

The proposed carbon budgets, along with other increased costs are taking a significant toll on the sector.

For example, the diesel exhaust fluid (the additive known as Adblue) that reduces the amount of air pollution from a diesel engine has also risen in cost, he said.

“There are a lot of other costs and cost problems due to Covid and Brexit. Then we had increased drivers’ rates – which were badly needed – then we had 2.5c added on in the budget; then we had the Northern Ireland Protocol; and now we have extra taxation plus penalties.

“We are done paying the piper.”

The IRHA president acknowledged the need to cut carbon emissions.

“So we have to work around that. But it must be acknowledged that we are an essential service and we must have a level playing field of sorts.”

“The one thing we did wrong was we stayed working during the pandemic. We kept going, and we were lucky to do so but now, we don’t expect to be penalised for it, and to have to pay for everything,” he said

