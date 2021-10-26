Bord Bia has launched a new online learning hub to provide guidance on sustainability and animal welfare to farmers.

The optional modules have been developed with industry experts, including Teagasc, to simplify the actions that farmers can take to become more environmentally and economically sustainable.

Commenting on the new Farm Sustainability Learning Hub, Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green said: “Irish farmers have already begun the journey towards improved farm sustainability, as evidenced by the sustained reduction in carbon intensity on member farms since Bord Bia commenced carbon footprinting beef and dairy farms in 2011.

“However, we know through surveying farmers that the majority would welcome guidance on how to improve their farm’s environmental sustainability further.

“The new learning hub has been designed to fill this knowledge gap and support farmers on their path towards improved farm sustainability.”

Bord Bia modules

Three modules are available this week, covering an introduction to greenhouse gases (GHGs); the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC); and the responsible use of antibiotics.

A farmland biodiversity module launches tomorrow (Wednesday October 27).

Members of the Sustainable Assurance schemes for beef, lamb, and dairy, can access the modules online using their herd number.

Deirdre Ryan continued: “Farmers who take these modules will get an immediate understanding of the optimal measures to take across a range of farming practices.

“In many cases, farmers may already be making the correct choices or they will identify and plan for changes required to meet best practice.

“The modules are optional but we encourage all member farmers to engage with them. They have been designed to be user-friendly and quick, ranging in length from 15 to 30 minutes.”

A further two modules covering soil health and water quality will be available later this year, according to Bord Bia.

The library of modules will continue to grow over time in a bid to help farmers play their part in meeting climate change targets, and to further enhance Irish agriculture’s sustainability credentials.

Tomorrow (Wednesday October 27), Bord Bia will host an Origin Green Farmland Biodiversity webinar, and farmers can register online before the event.

