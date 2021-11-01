This week will be cool by day, with sunshine and scattered showers and turning cold after dark with some periods of frost, according to Met Éireann.

Lingering blustery rain will clear Ulster and north Leinster this morning (Monday, November 1), with scattered heavy showers elsewhere. Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers will follow for the rest of the day, driest across the east and southeast with showers retreating to Atlantic coastal areas this evening.

Brisk westerly winds will moderate later in the day. It will feel cool, with highest temperatures of 9° to 11°, the national forecaster says.

It will be dry, calm and clear across much of the country tonight. However, showers will persist closer to the Atlantic. It will be chilly, with perhaps a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 6°, coldest under clearer skies, in just light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 2) will be another cool day with bright hazy sunshine but once again some showers will move in across Atlantic counties, some heavy, especially closer to the coast. There will be similar temperatures to recent days, with highest values ranging from 9° to 11° in light northwest breezes.

On Tuesday night, most areas will be dry with long clear spells, but Atlantic coastal showers will persist across the west and northwest. It will be a cold night with perhaps a touch of frost. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° in mostly light northwest breezes.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (November 3), many areas will be dry with bright autumn sunshine, though scattered showers will continue across Atlantic counties and just isolated elsewhere. Again, it will feel cold, with highest temperatures of 8° to 11° in moderate northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night will be generally dry with long clear spells and just light northerly breezes. It will also be the coldest night this week, with lowest temperatures -2° to +2° with some frosty conditions setting in.

Thursday (November 4) will see some good sunshine to begin the day. However, cloudier conditions and isolated showers will move in to affect Ulster and west Connacht. A mix of cloud and sunny spells will follow elsewhere.

It will be another cool day, with highest temperatures of just 8° to 10°, in light northerly breezes.

Friday (November 5) is set to be mostly dry, albeit cloudy with patchy light rain. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light southwest breezes.

Current indications suggest that the weekend will be mixed, with some wet and windy spells.

Related Stories: Taking soil samples as fertiliser prices sky rocket

Download Our Free App