Gong for Dale Farm at Costcutter Supplier Awards

Dale Farm has become the first company to be named Northern Ireland Supplier of the Year for two consecutive years at the Costcutter Supermarkets Group’s (CSG) annual Supplier of the Year Awards.

Over 150 CSG suppliers from across the UK attended the awards ceremony at York Racecourse, where Dale Farm was presented with the overall Northern Ireland award in recognition of its dairy products.

Regional sales manager for Dale Farm Sam Boyd said: “Achieving this accolade for the second-year running represents significant industry recognition for Dale Farm – a real testament to the strength of our ongoing customer partnership, the dedication of our area sales team and the high level of trust placed in us by CSG as a dairy partner.

This year was a particularly positive year for us as we worked in close partnership with CSG to adapt and increase our in-store dairy range, and we have further plans in place to expand our product portfolio over the months ahead.

“Due to the exceptionally warm summer weather this year, we were able to increase distribution significantly to successfully support CSG stores and meet demand.

“This year we also became the lead supplier of milk to CSG stores, further strengthening our relationship – one which we hope continues long into the future as our businesses support one another’s growth,” Sam said.

Trading director at CSG, Huw Edwards, added: “It is important for us to recognise and celebrate the fantastic service we receive from our suppliers and we congratulate the team at Dale Farm for being named Northern Ireland Supplier of the Year for two years running.