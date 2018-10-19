Second Alistair Sloss Memorial Tractor Run to take place tomorrow

A Co. Tyrone family who lost their father in a slurry accident two years ago are preparing to host the second memorial tractor run in aid of charity tomorrow (Saturday, October 20)

52-year-old dairy farmer Alistair Sloss was killed in a slurry accident one day before the closed period was set to begin.

Alistair was overcome by fumes while mixing slurry and fell into a tank at his farm in Coagh.

Following the incident, his daughter Rebekah has spoken out about farm safety in a bid to stop other families facing the same.

Alistair’s widow Roberta and the couple’s five children – Jonathan, Rebekah, Sarah, David and Naomi – held the event for the first time last year to mark the first anniversary of Alistair’s death.

The event was well supported with almost 70 tractors turning out. The event raised a total of £7,374 to support the work of Christian charity Tearfund, a charity Alistair took interest in.

Both modern and vintage tractors are welcome to attend with those taking part asked to make their way to the farm in Druminard, outside Coagh, for 2:15pm. It’s expected the procession will leave the yard at 3:00pm.