Variety of vacancies up for grabs in the agri sector

There is a variety of vacancies up for grabs in the agriculture sector for anyone who is interested in changing their career path.

A list of the jobs on offer can be viewed over on AgriRecruit.ie.

Trials officer

DLF Ireland, part of the world’s leading grass seed company, is currently recruiting a trials officer to manage its grass and forage crop trials programme in Co. Waterford.

Duties will include managing all research trials in accordance with industry best practice – ensuring accurate trial results are reported on a timely basis – as well as the day-to-day execution of the trials programme.

An agriculture qualification is desirable, while knowledge of agronomy and an interest in agriculture are essential.

An attractive remuneration package for this full-time position will be offered to the successful applicant. The deadline for applications has been set as Friday, November 9. Click here for more information

College technician – Sheep and Crops

Meanwhile, Teagasc is looking to hire a college technician who will be based in Kildalton Agricultural College, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Reporting to the college principal and/or a nominated manger, the right candidate will be tasked with providing technical support for the running of all educational programmes operated by Kildalton College.

A Level 7 QQI qualification or equivalent qualification in a relevant discipline, as well as a pesticide application qualification is desirable.

Applications must be submitted no later than 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 6. Click here for more information

Outlets part manager

Meath Farm Machinery – a leading John Deere dealership – is currently looking to hire an outlet parts manager to become a part of its expanding team.

The right candidate will be tasked with running the company’s parts department in its Cavan depot.

Anyone thinking of applying must be motivated, ambitious and have between three and five years’ experience in a similar role. The deadline for applications closes at 5:30pm on Friday, November 2. Interviews will take place the following week. Click here for more information

Group marketing manager

As well as this, Meath Farm Machinery is in the market for a group marketing manager.

Anyone thinking of applying should be driven, ambitious and have creative flair. Candidates must have three years’ experience in a similar role.

The role is initially for a fixed three-month period to cover maternity leave. Hours can be flexible to attract the right candidate, while remuneration will depend on experience. Click here for more information

Commercial nutritionist

Inform nutrition is interested in hiring a commercial nutritionist.

The key responsibilities of the role will include developing sales of premix and innovative products to existing and new customers, as well as helping to develop new products in conjunction with the technical team.

Applicants must have an agriculture or science degree. Previous commercial nutritionist experience and a network in the industry would be a distinct advantage.

The closing date for applications has been set as Friday, October 26. Click here for more information