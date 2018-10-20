Oulart land sells for €12,600 per acre

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, sold 39ac of what it described as ‘top quality’ agricultural lands at Oulart, Co. Wexford, by auction recently. Before an attendance of around 20 people, bidding opened at €300,000, with two active purchasers bidding up to €480,000.

After consulting with the vendors, the entire holding was placed on the market. Another two bids followed and the hammer fell at €490,000 – equating to €12,600 per acre.

The selling agent, Clive Kavanagh, highlighted the location of the property, half-way between the towns of Gorey and Wexford.

Prior to the auction, the Oulart lands were in stubble, laid out in two divisions. They were described by Kavanagh as being of ‘excellent quality’ and suitable for ‘any number of uses’.

In addition, there is a derelict farmhouse and yard at Oulart which provided some potential to apply for planning permission for a replacement, the agent said. The eventual purchaser is said to be from the locality.

“The land generated good interest from the outset and the vendor was delighted with the overall result,” Kavanagh said.

Lughill, Monasterevin

Another recent sale by Jordan Auctioneers involved 20ac at Lughill, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, also by auction.

“The property comprised top quality land currently in stubble close to Monasterevin, and with frontage onto two roads,” the agent said.

Before an attendance of about 10 people, the Lughill land opened with an initial bid of €180,000, with two purchasers bidding up to €220,000.