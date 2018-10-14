Farmers will vie with ‘good lifers’ for this well-located land

When it comes to well-located farmland, the sunny south-east has plenty to draw buyers. One of its standout offerings right now can be found at Ballyteigue, Kilmore, Co. Wexford.

Quinn Property in Gorey is handling the sale of this 64.4ac arable holding. The property is located in south Co. Wexford, 4km from both Bridgetown village and the quaint fishing village of Kilmore with its thatched houses.

“Bridgetown has primary and secondary schools as well as a selection of shops and services. The popular seaside village of Kilmore Quay is five minutes’ drive from the property with a number of restaurants, shops and beaches.

“Wexford town lies 16km from the land and is Wexford’s county town with a full range of shops, services and transport routes,” said David Quinn.

Four Divisions

The lands are accessed off a small local road and are laid out in four divisions, all of which are in tillage.

Currently, the farm is sown to corn and beet but suits either tillage or grassland. There are natural water courses along the boundaries of the holding.

“While there are no buildings on the land, it has potential for a residence and farm buildings subject to the relevant planning permission,” said the agent.

“The current owner is a businessman who hasn’t actively farmed the land in recent years. It has been let to a tillage farmer for the last few years and the vendor has now made the decision to sell.

The land would appeal to existing farmers in the local area who may want to extend their current holding.

Alternatively, the land may have the potential for a residential site and, given its location in a popular tourist area in south Wexford, it may suit someone seeking a property as a leisure or lifestyle choice,” Quinn said.

“The land, which is for immediate sale by private treaty, is guided at €6,000 to €6,500/ac; therefore making it great value for any potential purchasers.

“Land in the south county Wexford area would be of good quality generally, trading between €7,000 to €10,000/ac,” said Quinn who reported a ‘reasonable’ amount of interest to date for what he described as a ‘valuable’ holding in Kilmore.