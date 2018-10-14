4 things to consider when grazing forage crops

After the summer that’s just been, many farmers have grown and will graze forage crops for the first time this year.

However, before livestock are introduced to such crops, there are a number of factors to take into consideration.

It’s worth remembering that there are risks associated with these crops; if animals were to gorge themselves, issues with bloat or nitrate poising could arise.

Good management of these crops – whether they be kale, rape or hybrids – is key for achieving the best results over the winter months. Being prepared is critical to success when it comes to grazing these crops.