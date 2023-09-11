Two EU agencies ‘dismissed’ the cancer risk in glyphosate despite the results of a new scientific survey, according to the action group, Pesticide Action Network (PAN).

The EFSA (European Food Safety Authority), according to PAN, “wrongfully relied on ECHA’s (European Chemicals Agency) classification of glyphosate as ‘noncarcinogenic’.

“Not only did it disregard the observed tumour incidences in cancer studies as irrelevant but it also dismissed evidence from independent literature that glyphosate causes oxidative stress, a recognised mechanism that can lead to cancer,” according to PAN Europe.

PAN is a network of over 600 non-governmental organisations, institutions and individuals in over 60 countries worldwide and seeks to minimise the negative effects of hazardous pesticides.

Angeliki Lysimachou at PAN Europe, said: “ECHA and EFSA’s disregard of the evidence of glyphosate’s cancer-causing potential, is a direct violation of EU law that clearly demands harmful pesticides to be banned.

“The carcinogenicity potential of glyphosate is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to its wide range of impacts on human health and biodiversity.

“By proposing to renew its market licence, the European Commission and member states prioritise agribusiness over the citizens’ health, environment, and independent science.”

Glyphosate is a chemical substance used in a number of herbicide products and its use in Europe is currently approved until December 15, 2023, according to the EFSA.

The organisation said scientists have now shown “how the two EU regulatory agencies failed to fulfil their role as foreseen in EU pesticide law (EC Regulation 1107/2009), aiming to ensure a higher level of human health and environmental protection.

“This raises serious concerns, especially as the commission is about to present its proposal regulation for the renewal of glyphosate’s approval to member state representatives during the upcoming SCoPAFF (standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed) ad-hoc meeting later this week,” it added.

In an open letter sent to the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, by members of the European coalition this month, Stop Glyphosate, outlined to the commission details of the new scientific study.

It also highlighted that solely based on the risk of cancer evidence, glyphosate does not fulfil the criteria to be approved.

“On behalf of the StopGlyphosate Coalition, PAN Europe urges Kyriakides to stop the fast-track reapproval of glyphosate,” it said.

Glyphosate poll

Meanwhile a new poll across six EU countries – Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Romania and Spain -has shown there is opposition in some countries to the the fast-track reapproval of glyphosate.

Only 14% of people polled were in favour of prolonged use of glyphosate.

Two thirds (62%) of EU citizens in these countries responded that the use of glyphosate should be banned in Europe.

Among the 6 countries, France had the highest percentage of citizens (70.5%) in favour of a ban.