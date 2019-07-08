Glanbia set to roll out solar energy systems to farmers

Glanbia Ireland has today announced that it will bring FarmGen, a farm generated renewable energy initiative, to the farming community.

Working in partnership with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies, Glanbia Ireland is launching this renewable solar energy solution to the market.

FarmGen has combined the collective knowledge, experience and expertise of all parties to bring a turn-key solar powered energy solution to Glanbia Ireland farmers.

According to a statement from Glanbia, this technology will “help farmers grow their business sustainably into the future, while improving energy efficiency on farm and reducing bills”.

Following rooftop installation, FarmGen’s Solar system aims to help power energy-intensive processes on farm, reducing the costs of milk cooling, vacuum pumps and water heating.

According to the statement, these three processes account for around 80% of total milk parlour energy consumption.

How will it work?

Activ8 Solar Energies will supply and install state-of-the-art Solar PV panels along with a smart monitoring system on each farm.

The system will monitor energy generation and consumption in real-time; helping farmers understand where and when energy is consumed, and therefore assisting them to adapt behaviours that will reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.

As part of the solar offering, farms will also have export meters installed that enable them to potentially profit from future incentives to return electricity on to the grid.

In advance of this measure, SSE Airtricity will provide an annual export rebate to FarmGen customers, as well as preferential energy rates on their 100% green energy.

The statement said that farmers can receive 100% financing for the FarmGen initiative through the existing Glanbia Ireland FundEquip scheme and can also leverage all available grant aids, such as TAMS II (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes) or SEAI.

Activ8 Solar Energies will support all grant funding applications for customers.

Who can apply?

This solar power solution is open to all farming sectors and sizes, with customised commercial packages available and importantly there are also options available for those who wish to install Solar PV in their homes to harness the power of green energy.

Farmers who wish to register their interest for this product can phone: 1890-929-828; or visit: www.activ8energies.com/farmgen/.

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said: “This is a perfect fit with the Government’s own climate plan and ambition.

It builds on the Department of Agriculture’s own TAMS grant, which is encouraging farmers to invest in renewable energies, particularly solar panels, on their farm.

“It’s great to see Glanbia Ireland take that scheme and work with it to enable the industry to collaborate for the benefit of Irish farmers.”

Jim Bergin, CEO, Glanbia Ireland added: “In Glanbia Ireland, our philosophy is that ‘Goodness Grows Here’ and we are delighted to join with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies to launch our FarmGen programme.

Through this economically attractive renewable energy solution, we are empowering our farmers to grow their enterprise and to do this in harmony with the environment, for future generations.”