Glanbia ‘respects decision’ of Greenfield owners to exit project

Glanbia has issued a statement regarding the Greenfield Farm project, noting that it “respects the decision” of the family which owns the farm following its decision to withdraw from the initiative.

In a statement issued on the matter today, Wednesday, May 8, it was noted that the board of Glanbia Ireland believes that the Greenfield Farm project has “successfully generated” the data required to meet the original objectives.

Glanbia Ireland chairman Martin Keane said: “The project has generated a large volume of data for knowledge transfer and was a huge resource, particularly for new entrants to milk production.

“This information will remain available through Teagasc,” Keane noted.

Glanbia Ireland fully respects the decision of the Phelan family to return to day-to-day farming on that land.

“Glanbia Ireland remains a committed advocate of the grass-based milk production system promoted by Teagasc as the optimum milk production system for the vast majority of Irish dairy farmers.

“We are currently close to finalising agreement with Teagasc on the next phase of our joint farm development programme – replacing the recently concluded 2015-2018 Monitor Farm Programme.”

The partners in the Greenfield Farm were the Agricultural Trust, Glanbia Ireland and the Phelan family.