Farm families have planted over 80,000 hedgerow shrubs and native Irish trees across the country since December, as part of phase one of Glanbia Ireland’s nationwide biodiversity plan.

More than 81,000 whitethorn, green beech, blackthorn and oak trees have been planted on farms since mid December under Glanbia Ireland’s subsidised initiative, Operation Biodiversity.

These will provide shelter for wildlife and create special environments for biodiversity on farms and in gardens.

Glanbia commences phase two

Phase two is just underway and Glanbia Ireland is now focusing on boosting clover cover in grazed pastures to improve grass and milk yields and the environmental credentials of family farms.

Glanbia Ireland is also teaming up with its farmers, its retail outlet, garden centre and online customers to lift the nation’s spirits as Operation Biodiversity II also promotes the use of pollinator-friendly seeds and colourful farm pollinator mixes. Waterford dairy farmer, Shane Fitzgerald. Image source: Patrick Browne, courtesy of Glanbia Ireland

To boost take-up, Glanbia Ireland is offering customers who buy a half-acre pollinator mix bag a free box of wildflower seeds which are ideal for use either in gardens or on farm.

The blends of annual and perennial species in the pollinator mix include Poppy, Crimson, Clover, Buckwheat and more, benefiting bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects for the longest period possible from spring through to early autumn.

Several of species included are highlighted by the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan as a suitable food source for pollinators.

The clover mixes available under Operation Biodiversity II are suitable for permanent pastures and contribute to improved soil health and sustainable farming practices.

Advertisement

Biodiversity in full bloom

Dairy farmer in Portlaw, Co. Waterford, Shane Fitzgerald, has long been a biodiversity champion and, last year, transformed a bank by a new shed into a massive wildflower bed.

“We sowed wild flower seeds last June to create a habitat that would encourage varying species of flora and fauna to create their own natural eco-system.

“They flowered straight away and the bank was a hive of activity for weeks.

“It didn’t take anything away from our milk-production system and it created a home for new species of wildlife that has further increase our on-farm biodiversity.

“We’re adding other similar areas around the farm this year and have plans for multi-species swards on two hectares and to plant native hedgerows along a fence from next year.”