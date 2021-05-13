A motion brought forward by the Rural Independent Group for “supporting rural Ireland” was voted against last night (Wednesday, May 12) in the Dáil.

Through the Project Ireland 2040 motion, some of the measures the rural group of TDs sought were:

The government to show urgency and fast-track the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan across rural Ireland, with an end of 2022 deadline;

To prioritise infrastructural development in the regions and rural areas;

To recognise the opportunities for remote working and rural living highlighted by the pandemic and urgently review the planning restrictions on rural one-off housing;

To increase funding to at least €5 billion under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which has a current allocation of €1 billion.

Speaking after last night’s Dáil vote in which Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party and a number of regional independent TDs voted against, the leader of the Rural Independent Group, deputy Mattie McGrath said:

“Our detailed and reasonable motion provided the opportunity for all TDs to decide if they are on the side of rural Ireland or if they are going to tow the party line and cast a vote that keeps them in favour with their parties hierarchy.

“The choice was simple, but the decision by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rural TDs to vote against this motion is illuminating to every rural resident. Their vote demonstrates a classic example of ongoing double speak.”

Motion ‘gave government a choice’

The Tipperary TD said that this motion “gave the government a choice” and that backs have been turned on rural Ireland.

“In simple terms, this means delayed broadband delivery, a complete lack of accountability on whether funding to regional and rural areas are prioritised and ongoing sub-standard and mismanagement of any infrastructure roll-out to rural areas,” the deputy continued.

“It also means the government will instead continue to spin broken promises and empty statements at rural communities, instead of actually doing something tangible.

“In fact, rather than this government supporting rural communities, they block genuine attempts such as this motion’s objectives and instigate destructive policies such as the new [climate] bill.

“Our campaign, on behalf of rural Ireland, will continue. We will take on the vested interests and this government at every turn. Such underhanded behaviour by this government cannot be tolerated in any functioning democracy,” concluded deputy McGrath.