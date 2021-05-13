The current narrative of farmers being laggards on climate action is “wrong and unfair”, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday evening (Wednesday, May 12) amid a divided house, the minister said:

“Farmers are facing some serious and acute challenges at present, Brexit being one of them.

“They can often feel isolated and under pressure. But I want to reaffirm to the house that our farmers are the ones who are leading the charge and delivering on our climate ambitions.

“The current narrative of farmers being laggards is wrong, it is unfair and it is stacked against the thousands of farmer who are embracing the challenge.

“It is not taking into account the huge efforts farmers have made and are making to address the climate and biodiversity challenges.

“We have one of most carbon-efficient agriculture sectors in the world – but we must and can do more.”

Highlighting that farmers are “determined that agriculture will play its part in reducing emissions, improving water quality and enriching biodiversity” – while acknowledging that “all of which have been trending in the wrong direction”, he said:

“There’s nothing industrial about family farmers doing all they can to keep their heads above water.

“I see how farmers could be forgiven for thinking that their sector, that our sector, is the only one that has to make radical changes in order to tackle climate change.

“This is not the case. We must remember that all sectors will be playing their part.

Farmers are adapters and farmers are adopters,” the minister maintained.

“If the science points farmers in a certain direction, farmers will take the lead and then we must deliver financial supports to ensure the viability of our farms who are at the forefront of delivering on our climate challenges.”

Minister McConalogue pointed to the over-subscribed Results-based Environmental Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) as a case in point, adding:

“Agriculture is going through an evolution and is likely to look very different when we look back on today in 10 years’ time.

“As we move through this evolution, what we cannot do is undermine agriculture. Now is the time for clear heads and an all-of-society understanding of just what farming and agriculture does in tackling climate change as well as delivering for our economy.

“Farmers know what the challenges are, we understand where we want to get to, and are taking clear steps in getting there.”

Minister McConalogue also pointed to the Ag Climatise document launched in late 2020 which puts agriculture on path to carbon neutrality for 2050.

“Our farmers are not looking for a free pass. We are constantly learning, gaining knowledge, producing top quality and healthy food and generating new technologies to meet our climate change targets.

“All sectors in society have to do more, farming and agriculture are very much central to that challenge,” the minister concluded.