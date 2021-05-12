A division in opinion has formed among TDs in the Dáil – and government ministers – over comments made by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin in relation to An Taisce’s continuing objection to the proposed Glanbia cheese production facility in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

TDs of various parties and none voiced their views on the matter over the past day, with Solidarity – People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy going so far as to state: “The Taoiseach’s behaviour in relation to An Taisce is reminiscent of Donald Trump.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today (Wednesday, May 12) Green Party TD and government minister Roderic O’Gorman said An Taisce was “best placed” to decide whether or not to put in an appeal, adding that “politicians should leave” legal processes to play out.

Meanwhile, in the Dáil today Social Democrats agriculture spokesperson Holly Cairns criticised the Taoiseach’s comments, questioning: “Can the Taoiseach explain how increasing the herd, which will lead to an increase in emission fines, is a positive step for Irish farming?

What will he say to young farmers who will see our dairy sector facing legal restrictions, like those faced by farmers in the Netherlands and elsewhere in the EU?

“The government is pitting farmers against environmentalists. What is the government playing at?” she asked the Dáíl.

In response to this, the Taoiseach said: “This government has brought in a landmark climate bill with significant challenges.

“We want to bring people with us on this journey to meet the significant challenges that will face many sectors, including agriculture, in meeting our climate change goals.

“We need to bring people on board and that means balance in the public debate. That is what I said yesterday in an even-handed tone and in a reasonable contribution in which we had good exchanges.

“The deputy wants to treat farmers with respect and so do I. I invite her to talk to some of the farmers involved.”

On the other hand, independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath complimented and thanked the Taoiseach for his observations on the matter, while constituency colleague Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill said:

“I compliment the Taoiseach on his comments on An Taisce, which is trying to sabotage our dairy industry,” deputy Cahill told the Dáil.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae went a step further claiming: “First, the government must withdraw funding from An Taisce.

“Second, the people who are objecting in this fashion should be obliged to pay for their objections.

In response to this, the Taoiseach said: “Our planning system is there to vindicate citizens’ rights and I have always respected that. It is the right of our citizens to use the planning system. That can never be tied to the provision of funding to any organisation and I would never advocate that.”