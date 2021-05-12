With sellers and buyers due to return to marts from next Monday (May 17), farmers are being urged to remember Covid-19 regulations and stick to them.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that farmers need to be “realistic” regarding what to expect and what can be allowed under the less severe but still applicable guidelines.

Ray Doyle, ICOS’ livestock and environment services executive, said: “Many farmers, especially those who have received vaccines, have been contacting mart managers across the country indicating their intention to attend the mart next week.

“This is almost at pre-covid levels and possibly due to the sense of security that the ongoing vaccine rollout is creating. However, we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“Depending on local circumstances, not all marts will allow sellers to attend, and some sheep sales, especially in marts that sell sheep in pens, will be continuing sales as is due to the necessity to maintain social distancing,” Doyle pointed out.

He remarked: “We can look forward to full ‘business as usual’ next autumn – not next week.”

The ICOS executive stressed that “nobody should let their guard down” and that all current precautions should continue to be observed.

Where applicable, most marts will be operating a restricted ringside at 2m distancing, and will be continuing the clearance of the mart yard when the sales commence.

Marts will be allowed operate under a strict set of procedures. Buyers will be allowed back around mart ringsides at 2m social distancing plus mandatory mask wearing.

Sellers can now return to mart centres but only where the mart centre can safely accommodate them and can martial the 2m social distancing.

“The last thing anyone wants or needs is a resurgence of the virus. Please only travel to your local mart if it is absolutely essential. General visitors and observers should not attend marts,” Doyle highlighted.

He warned: “Adherence to the reopening plans for society and the economy is essential so that we can ensure a full reopening of marts on as near as normal a basis as possible over the coming months.”