A top price of €3,600 was paid for a yearling bull at the Aubrac Spring Sale, which was held by the Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society at the weekend.

The sale, which took place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Saturday, May 8, saw an 80% clearance on the day, according to the society.

In a sale report from the event, the society noted that there was “plenty of good demand for good cattle”, adding that this shows that farmers “are realising the benefit of using an Aubrac stock bull on their herd for ease of calving and short gestation”.

The best price of the day went to Sonny Jennings or Lot 13, a yearling bull named “Cahergal Prince”, sold to Martin Curran from Spiddal, Co. Galway, for €3,600.

Meanwhile, a bull from the herd of Francis O’Donoghue, “Johnstown Orlando 0083”, sold to Alexander McConaghy, from Ballycastle, Co. Antrim, for €3,150.

“Turloughmore Pat”, from the herd of Kevin O’Brien, sold to Melia Brisco from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, for €2,950.

The top-priced heifer of the Aubrac Spring Sale went to Eugene Flanagan for “Driminagh Orla”, a two-year-old in-calf heifer due to calve at the end of July, making €2,720.

Cows with calves at foot from the herd of Francis O’Donoghue sold for €3,350.

“There was good quality pedigree and organic pedigree stock available on the day with plenty of demand from southern and Northern Ireland buyers,” the Aubrac society concluded.