Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy has warned that any attempts by government to introduce measures such as water charges, or removing VAT exemptions on agricultural products, will be “roundly rejected by Irish communities”.

Deputy Carthy was speaking in response to the publication of the OECD Environmental Performance Review of Ireland report, an assessment of the country’s progress towards its environmental policy objectives.

It made recommendations varying from revisiting water charges and introducing congestion charges, along with removing VAT exemptions on fertilisers and animal feeds, as well as the tax concession on fuel used for farm operations.

Additional charges on families

“Attempts to equate climate action with stealth taxes on ordinary workers and families are becoming all too common,” the Cavan-Monaghan TD said.

“We know that the instinct of government parties is wholly in line with the proposals in this OECD report. But any attempt on their part to penalise households with stealth taxes or water charges will again meet huge resistance from communities across the country.

“Many people will be concerned by this report precisely because the approach to climate action has, in all too many cases, simply meant additional charges on families that are already struggling.

“Just over a week ago, the latest increase in carbon tax took affect – further penalising families, businesses, farmers and motorists who have no alternatives.”

‘Time for real climate action’

The deputy added that the proposal for an increase in the costs of farming products “would ensure that farms that are already stretched to the limit will be forced off the land, and ensure that sustainable Irish product is replaced by intensive produce from the other side of the globe”.

“None of this will deliver for the environment. For too long, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party, the Labour Party and others have believed they can tax their way out of the climate crisis. They can’t. The Irish people are at their limits,” the deputy added.

“It’s time for real climate action that tackles corporate polluters; not tokenistic measures that punish ordinary families, workers, businesses and farmers.”

VAT exemptions and biogenic methane targets

Some of the other key recommendations made for Ireland in the review include:

Setting a target for biogenic methane emissions consistent with the climate-neutrality goal and to work with the EU to establish an emissions trading or similar system for agricultural GHG emissions;

Swiftly implementing measures to address diffuse water pollution from nutrient losses and shift farmer income support towards agri-environment payments based on environmental outcomes;

Accelerating the restoration and management of raised and blanket bog habitats;

Moving faster towards a nationwide ban on bituminous fuels and consider including other smoky fuels like peat and wet wood.