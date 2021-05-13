Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe has published an assessment of a number of member states’ draft Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans.

The climate change NGO has deduced that “Irish and European (EU) agriculture would fail to deliver climate action”.

CAN Europe is active across 38 European countries. It represents more than 1,500 other NGOs, including An Taisce.

While CAP negotiations are ongoing between EU legislators, member states have already started developing their national strategic plans.

Climate action report

For the purpose of the report, entitled ‘Will CAP Strategic Plans help deliver much needed climate action?’, the draft plans of Ireland, Denmark, Spain, France and Germany were reviewed.

According to CAN, national strategic plans would require “serious revisions if the member states are to deliver their objectives under the European Green Deal”.

In relation to Ireland, CAN Europe said that there is “a fundamental conflict between the current policies for continued dairy expansion and the need for climate mitigation in the future CAP”.

A statement from CAN continued:

“The draft CAP Strategic Plan [in Ireland] should be aligned with the Irish government’s commitment to an average 7% annual greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions reductions, and its international obligations under the Paris Agreement.”

Wendel Trio, director of CAN Europe, added:

“It is clear that the currently negotiated post-2022 CAP would harm the environment and biodiversity, if it is not drastically improved.

“Important elements would be to assess the climate effectiveness of the CAP funds based on transparent and scientific criteria and require an initial share of at least 30% for eco-schemes.”

Action

Phoebe Duvall, planning and environmental policy officer with An Taisce, said:

“We need to ensure that Irish food production is combined with the protection of public health.

“This requires reducing agricultural ammonia air pollution and protecting clean water, along with taking action across all sectors.”