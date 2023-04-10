A circa 46.5ac holding at Macoyle Lower, Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford, with a two-storey farmhouse and outbuildings will go for online auction on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:00p.m, in one or more lots.

According to auctioneer, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey, the property has over 1km of dual road frontage with the residence and farmyard located in the centre of the holding and accessed over a private laneway.

“The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse in need of extensive upgrading and renovation,” the agent said.

“The holding enjoys an excellent location 10km north of Gorey. It is 1km off the old Gorey to Arklow road (R772), along the L1002, 10km south of Arklow, 2km from Inch and 3km from Castletown and a short distance from the coast,” he added.

“The Inch property has a private well, electricity, outside WC, slate roof, double-glazed windows and a range of outbuildings,” David said.

“To the rear of the residence is a farmyard with sheds to include a four-span round roof shed with a four-span lean-to incorporating cubicles, an open concrete cattle yard and concrete dungstead, and some additional concrete out-buildings.

“The lands are laid out in four divisions, all of which are currently in grass and of excellent quality. The farm has been recently lined and some of the fields are freshly reseeded. The land is suited to any agricultural enterprise.”

The Inch property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Circa 4.2ac with two storey farmhouse and outbuildings;

Lot 2: Circa 18.7ac;

Lot 3: Circa 23.7ac; and

Lot 4: the entire.

“Gorey is one of the region’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools along with a wealth of restaurants, shops, pubs, award-winning hotels, cinema, and a vast array of local leisure amenities such as endless sandy beaches, golf courses to include Courtown Golf and Ballymoney Golf Club, swimming and leisure centres,” the auctioneer said.

“There are excellent daily commuter services in Gorey with Bus Éireann, Wexford Bus and the local train station. South Dublin can be reached in a 50-minute drive,” David said.