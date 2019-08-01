Giant 4-axle silage trailer rolls out of Carlow factory

Well-known manufacturer Smyth Trailers (based in Co. Carlow) has just completed the build of a massive four-axle silage trailer (pictured above and below).

The trailer, which has a rated capacity of 70m³, is destined for Robinson Farms – in New Mexico (US). This customer already runs a fleet of 10 tri-axle Smyth-built trailers.

According to Smyth Trailers, the new four-axle unit is equipped with air/hydraulic brakes, a hydraulic jack, a hydraulic fold-down front creel/panel and a Lincoln automatic greaser.

It’s also fitted with a Distag forced-steering system on the front and rear steering axles. It’s shod on 600/55-26.5 BKT (‘heavy-duty’) tyres.

Talking to AgriLand today (Thursday, August 1), Sam Smyth said: “The trailer is leaving here in about two hours – to start its journey to the US.

It’s 32ft long…on the floor. The body is 9ft wide, but the trailer’s overall width is nearly 10ft. It weighs 11t empty, but can carry about 36t.

“It takes 70L of oil to tip it up fully. When it arrives in the US, it’ll be pulled by a new Fendt.”

According to Sam, the price-tag is in the region of €65,000 (plus VAT). Shipping (from Ireland to the US) apparently costs about €8,000.

‘Monster’ grain trailer

Smyth Trailers also featured on AgriLand when it produced an eye-catching 29.5ft-long, 35m³ four-axle ‘monster’ grain trailer – back in 2017.

Based on the popular Fieldmaster range but narrowed by 5in – to meet the customer’s specification – this trailer was shipped to Denmark. It was custom-built for a farmer there, having been ordered through Danish importer Tipvogn Salg.

Speaking about the project at that time, Sam Smyth said: “We are always up for a challenge so when the order came in we simply said no problem; we can do it.”