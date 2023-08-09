Meat production in Germany has declined by 5.9% in the first half of 2023, compared to last year, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

Commercial slaughterhouses in Germany produced 3.3 million tonnes of meat, preliminary figures published today (Wednesday, August 9) show.

In total, 23.6 million pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and horses as well as 343.9 million chickens, turkeys and ducks were slaughtered in Germany in the first half of 2023.

Meat production

German pigmeat production continues to decline. In the first six months of 2023, 21.6 million pigs were slaughtered, which represents a decline of 9.2% or 2.2 million pigs.

At 2.1 million tonnes, pigmeat production was 9.4% or 213,000t lower than during the first half of 2022. This is in line with a declining pig population in the country.

Despite significant declines since 2017, pigmeat production continues to account for the largest share of total meat production, the German Federal Statistical Office said.

Pigmeat accounted for 62% of total meat production, followed by poultry (23.3%), and beef (14.5%). Sheep, goats and horsemeat only had a share of 0.4% in the first half of 2023.

German beef production increased slightly by 0.9% or 4,500t to a total of 481,500t in the first half of 2023. Cattle slaughterings were down by 1,300 head to 1.4 million.

Poultry slaughterings in Germany fell by 2.7% to a total of 343.9 million head compared to the same period last year. Production therefore dropped by 0.1% to 770,900t.