Increase efforts to protect climate and environment, reduce animal-product consumption, and improve animal welfare – these are just some of the recommendations of a recently published German report from the Commission on the Future of Agriculture.

The commission, which comprises more than 30 representatives from the fields of agriculture, business, consumer organisations, the environment, animal welfare and academia, also proposed restructuring of direct payments under pillar I of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The presentation of the final report was hailed as a “significant day in the history of agriculture in Germany” by federal chancellor, Angela Merkel who added that it would be indispensable to future policy makers.

The commission was formed in 2019 against a backdrop of protests over farming policy and decades of debates between farmers, ecologists, supermarkets and animal-welfare campaigners.

Advertisement

The independent expert commission, chaired by Prof. Peter Strohschneider, was briefed to develop long-term recommendations and guidelines to transform agriculture and the food system in Germany.

The commission said that the “necessary change requires adequate financial support – not least based on step-by-step changes to the CAP”.

Among other things, the report also recommended: