Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall and thunder warning for 15 counties – which will be in effect later today (Monday, July 12).

Issued at 10:48am this morning, in an update on this week’s forecast, the alert will be in place from 2:00pm this afternoon through to 10:00pm tonight.

The rain and thunder warning will be valid for all Leinster counties (Louth, Meath Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Longford) as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary.

Met Éireann warns that, in the affected counties, there will be heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with a risk of localised flooding.

In addition, a blight advisory remains in place for nine counties.

Issued at 3:00pm yesterday, the advisory affects counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Wicklow; Galway; Mayo; and Roscommon.

In a brief caution yesterday, Met Éireann warned:

“Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur in parts of Leinster and Connacht overnight and Monday morning.

“Some very limited opportunities for spraying may occur later this evening,” the national meteorological office added.

Looking ahead to tonight, heavy showers over the eastern half of the country tonight will die away early in the night, becoming dry apart from just isolated showers, Met Éireann says.

There will be clear spells too, though cloud will increase from the west during the night.

Lowest temperatures of 10° to 14° are expected, while mist and fog patches will form in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.