Illegal hunting is suspected by rural communities to often be a “front” for people to check rural properties for security – and identify possible targets for theft, authorities have noted.

In addition, on occasion, illegal hunting with firearms has led to stock such as cattle and horses being shot.

In a memo between An Garda Síochána and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the two authorities outlined a joint protocol on collaboration on wildlife crime issues.

The wildlife crimes flagged in particular by the two authorities include: illegal hare hunting; badger baiting; unlawful hunting with firearms; and the illegal trade in wildlife, particularly endangered species.

On the matter of illegal hare hunting, the memo notes: “In many cases, apart from wildlife crime issues, there can also be property damage issues and threats against landowners.

“Rural communities feel that unlawful hunting is often a front for individuals to check property, equipment and security, with a view to returning and committing further crime through theft.”

It is noted that the NPWS has been active in organising targeted patrols and has had a number of successful prosecutions, while Gardaí have also been active on the matter.

Meanwhile, badger baiting – where badger setts are dug up and dogs are set on the animals – was also a concern. Turning to illegal hunting with firearms, it was said:

“Throughout Ireland, hunting of protected animals at night, often with firearms and aided with powerful lamps, is a significant problem. In the majority of cases, such unlawful hunting targets the wild deer population on a commercial basis with some operators selling large numbers of animals to game dealers.

“Rural communities have complained to NPWS over the years about property being damaged and, on occasion, stock such as horses and cattle being shot; on occasion bullets have hit dwellings and adjacent outbuildings.”

It was stressed that both authorities have been proactive over the years in combating these practices, “with many prosecutions initiated and in many cases firearms seized and subsequently forfeited”.

To combat these illicit practices, An Garda Síochána and the NPWS outlined in their new protocol the aim to build on existing relationships and establish formal lines of communications in all areas. Each Garda division will have a Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer appointed, which will be the principal point of contact with the NPWS.

In turn, 16 District Conservation Officers will be assigned by the NPWS as a corresponding point of contact with Gardaí. Relevant information and intelligence is to be shared between the two authorities to help prevent wildlife offences.

Extra training will also be provided for officers in both authorities.