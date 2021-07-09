The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has been called on to conduct a new modelling exercise reflecting the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposal requirements.

The current CAP proposals detail requirements for a minimum 85% convergence, an eco-scheme of 25% and a front-loading of payments, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has noted.

The INHFA had taken issue with previous modelling done by DAFM last May which it says “didn’t include any proposal for front-loaded payments”, and “was misleading as it didn’t include payments under the eco-scheme in their final sum-up”.

Commenting on the DAFM previous modelling exercise, INHFA president Colm O’Donnell said:

“In addition to not modelling for the front-loading of payments it also failed to factor in what the capping of payments could deliver in terms of redistribution.

Continuing, O’Donnell highlighted: “This is a clear requirement for a front-loaded payment under the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) with a proposed budget of at least 10% of members states’ direct payments.

“On this basis it is vital that DAFM factor in a front-loaded payment option [CRISS] in a new remodelling exercise that reflects the possibilities this payment option has for farmers on 10ha, 20ha and 30ha.”

In addition to remodelling for the CRISS the INHFA president stressed the need for a modelling exercise on the capping of Pillar I payments, stating:

“This should clarify what money can be made available for redistribution through the CRISS if we cap payments at €60,000, €80,000 or €100,000.

“DAFM is best placed to calculate on all the options available under this new CAP deal as they have the necessary information and resources to conduct these calculations.

“Once completed we will all be in a position to fully appreciate the many possibilities of this CAP deal,” O’Donnell concluded.