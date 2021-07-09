Last week’s sheep kill (week ending July 4) saw, yet again, an increase on the week before – up over 3,200 head, figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Increases were seen in the lamb, hogget, ewe and ram kill during the week ending July 4.

For the week ending July 4, 57,965 sheep were processed – which was an increase of 3,272 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending July 4, accumulated to 50,089 head – which is an increase of 2,275 head on the previous week.

Ewe and ram throughput totalled 6,678 head – up by 338 head on the week before.

Hogget throughput for the week ending July 4, increased, totalling 1,198 head – up by 659 head on the week previous.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING JULY 4):

Hoggets: 1,198 head (+659 or +122%);

Ewes and rams: 6,678 head (+338 or +5.33%);

Spring lambs: 50,089 head (+2,275 or +4.75%);

Total: 57,965 head (+3,272 or +5.98%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,216,347 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 693,858 have been hoggets, while 375,969 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 146,415 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back over 100,000 head.

91,370 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year.

While 16,745 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well, with only spring lamb throughput seeing an increase on this time last year (up 7,691 head).

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING JULY 4):

Lambs/hoggets: 693,858 head (-91,370 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 375,969 head (+7,691 or +2%);

Ewes and rams: 146,415 head (-16,745 or -10%);

Total: 1,216,347 head (-100,360 or -8%).