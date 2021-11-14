The Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS) is set to host its inaugural Genetic Gems Hereford female sale this Saturday, November 20, at GVM Marts, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The sale will take place in conjunction with the National Hereford Calf Show.

According to the IHBS, the select sale of “handpicked heifers” will offer buyers the opportunity to purchase “the best and most proven Hereford genetics that Ireland has to offer”.

The heifers have been selected based on their genetic potential and appearance and include both the champion and reserve female champions, along with several prize winners, from this year’s National Hereford Show.

The sale consists of in-calf and maiden heifers with a mix of horned and polled bloodlines, and all heifers in the sale will be sire- and dam-verified and genomically tested.

In addition to the selected heifers, there are two wildcard slots open to the champion and reserve champion female from the National Hereford Calf Show.

However, it will be up to the exhibitor to add their winner to the sale.

The heifers can be viewed from 7:00p.m on Friday evening and the sale will commence after the calf show at 3:00p.m.

Bidding will also be facilitated online.

Commenting on the breed‘s advantages, the IHBF said: “With the additional focus on earlier finishing and a grass-based diet, the Hereford animal meets these demands head on.

“The breed is known for its eating quality and is the product of choice in some of the top restaurants in Ireland.”

“The Genetic Gems, along with the National Hereford Calf Show, will showcase the pinnacle of the breed and will be a must-see event for breeders and interested parties alike.”

For more information and catalogue details, check out ‘Genetic Gems’ on Facebook or Instagram.