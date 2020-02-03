General Election voting in Tipperary constituency postponed

Voting for General Election 2020 in the Tipperary constituency has been postponed following the death of a candidate running in the election.

Candidates running in the election received an e-mail from the returning officer for Tipperary, James Seymour, this evening, Monday, February 3, confirming that the constituency’s vote will be postponed following the death of candidate, Marese Skehan of Cabra Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The statement from the returning officer was as follows:

I hereby give notice that I countermanding with immediate effect the poll scheduled to take place in the constituency of Tipperary on Saturday, February 8, 2020, following the death of the nominated candidate, Marese Skehan of Cabra Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

It continued: “I hereby give notice that all acts done in connection with the election (other than the nomination of the surviving candidates) are void and that a fresh election will be held.”

Concluding, the statement noted that the date for the election is yet to be confirmed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy.

Speaking to AgriLand, independent TD and candidate in the Tipperary constituency Mattie McGrath outlined that the election will now be postponed for two weeks as a result of the candidate’s untimely death.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for more updates on this story.